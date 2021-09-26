Afghan Businesswoman Shuts Down Women's Driving Centre Amid Uncertain Future Under Taliban

Afghan businesswomen have lost jobs as a result of the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, and they are primarily confined to their homes as a result of the group's severe interpretation of Sharia law. Nilab, an Afghan female investor, has decided to close a women's driving training centre in Kabul that she opened a year ago, according to Tolo News.

Nilan said that she anticipated an uncertain future as no girl or woman visited the centre in the last month, despite several women showing interest to learn driving. Speaking to Tolo News, Afghan women urged the Taliban administration to allow them to work and study, as they constitute half of the population in the war-torn country.

Mughda, who completed her training at the institution a few months ago, believes that women must continue to work and develop their skills. She further stated that she intended to learn driving to be self-reliant, and not be dependent on anyone.

It should be noted here that girls have not been allowed to attend secondary school by the Taliban so far. Meanwhile, sales of hijab and burqa surged exponentially in Afghanistan after the Taliban proclaimed that only women who wear the hijab will be allowed to attend school and work.

The Taliban interim government has also declared that women will only be allowed to work and study in accordance with Islamic laws. Meanwhile, Afghan women activists have been demonstrating in different parts of the country over the last few days. They are demanding equal rights for themselves and want decision-making roles in the Taliban-led administration. They also demanded that their rights to liberty and equality must be protected.

Afghan women stage protest demanding their rights

Last week, while protesting near the Ministry of Women Affairs building, they also chanted slogans such as "women's exclusion is human exclusion," "our freedom of expression is the culmination of our power," and "education, work, and freedom are paths to growth," reported by news agency ANI.

Earlier this month, UN Women Regional Director of the Asia Pacific, Mohammad Naciri stated that the Taliban's engagement with international communities will be determined by how the insurgent group handles women in their country, according to Pajhwok Afghan News. It is worth mentioning here that the Taliban is struggling to gain recognition from the international community after taking control of Afghanistan and announcing the country's interim government.

(Image: ANI/AP)