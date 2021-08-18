In an exclusive audio accessed by Republic Media Network, Afghanistan 'caretaker' President Amrullah Saleh said that he is the acting president of the worn-torn country and asserted that resistance will continue against the Taliban.

"According to the Constitution, I am the acting President of Afghanistan because President Ashraf Ghani has fled the country. But I am in the country until the time that our people would not have leaders and the people should choose the type of Government. We would not obey the Taliban Emirate, would not be part of that and it would not be recognised by us," Amrullah Saleh said in an audio message.

"Our resistance would continue but if the Taliban would give the opportunity that our people would be a part of choosing the leadership. I as the acting president, ordered all Afghan embassies that they should have the national flag of Afghanistan, they should use all the national symbols of the Republic of Afghanistan. and after this, they would get orders in their working," Saleh stated.

Before going underground on Sunday, Saleh vowed that he would never bow down to the Taliban. "I won't dis-appoint millions who listened to me. I will never be under one ceiling with Taliban. NEVER," he had tweeted.

The Taliban that had been toppled by a US-led invasion in 2001 following the 9/11 attack, has quickly gained strength, fuelled by the US and NATO troops exit. After the insurgents reached the capital city, Kabul, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled and resigned from his position.

Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport has become a crisis post as Afghan nationals are trying to flee the country to avoid the Taliban's hardline laws. At least seven people have died in the chaos at the capital's airport.

Meanwhile, Top Taliban commander Anas Haqqani on Wednesday met former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and the old government's main peace envoy, Abdullah Abdullah, amid efforts by the extremist group to set up a government.