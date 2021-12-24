Afghan Children's Health Deteriorating Amid Humanitarian Crisis In Country: UNICEF

As per the United Nations Children's Fund, children across Afghanistan are becoming increasingly vulnerable to disease and illness as a result of a deadly combination of rising malnutrition, an unprecedented food crisis, drought, disruptions to vital health and nutrition centres, a lack of access to and poor quality of water and sanitation services, and crippling winter weather. As the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan worsens, outbreaks of life-threatening diseases are putting children's lives in jeopardy, according to UNICEF.

Afghanistan reports 66,000 measles, 4 cases of wild poliovirus, with other disease outbreaks in children

In 2021, more than 66,000 cases of measles have been documented in youngsters. Acute watery diarrhoea, malaria, and dengue fever outbreaks have also occurred. This year, four cases of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV-1) were confirmed. As families struggle to heat their houses and keep their children warm, severe winter weather conditions, with temperatures already well below freezing in many locations, increase the risk of pneumonia and Acute Respiratory Illness (ARI), according to the UN agency.

Children in high-altitude areas are particularly vulnerable and require immediate life-saving assistance, such as winter clothing, blankets, and heating fuel. Respiratory tract infections cause 25-30% of mortality in children under the age of five, with pneumonia accounting for 90% of these deaths, according to the report.

"We are approaching a critical juncture for Afghanistan's children, as winter brings a slew of health concerns," said UNICEF Afghanistan Representative Abdul Kadir Musse.

"There isn't any more time to waste. Many of the country's children may not live to see spring unless quick, concerted action is taken, including ensuring that we have the resources to deploy additional cash transfers and winter supplies." UNICEF launched its largest-ever single-country appeal earlier this month to meet the needs of almost 24 million Afghans, half of whom are children. UNICEF launched its largest-ever single-country appeal earlier this month to meet the needs of almost 24 million Afghans, half of whom are children.

Rising health risks for children across Afghanistan

UNICEF's $2 billion appeal aims to prevent the collapse of health, nutrition, water, sanitation, education, and other critical social services for children and families. UNICEF paid November salaries to over 10,000 front-line health workers in over 1,000 health facilities and supplied medical supplies and winter heating materials to over 1,000 health facilities last month. Due to the food crisis and limited access to water, sanitation, and hygiene services, UNICEF forecasts that one out of every two children under the age of five will be critically malnourished in 2022. UNICEF said it will prioritise life-saving actions to treat children and deliver other essential services, guided by humanitarian values.

UNICEF's response will help assure the continuity of important services by averting the collapse of critical systems for children, while also conserving hard-won gains, such as protecting women's and girls' rights, according to the organisation. UNICEF is relying on the international community's help in securing sanctions exemptions in order to secure the timely delivery of supplies and services to Afghanistan's children, according to the organization.

(with inputs from ANI)

(Image: Shutterstock/AP)