Afghan Citizens Left To Suffer As Pakistan Shuts Its Border; Angers Taliban

Afghan nationals are losing their lives at Spin Boldak after Pakistan restricted entry at the key international section to Pakistani and Kandahar identification cardholders. The latest move by Islamabad has escalated tensions between Pakistan and the Taliban as the terrorists are calling on the neighbouring country to open the border on urgent humanitarian grounds. As per news agency ANI, Mohammad Sadiq Sabery, the authority in charge of the border area in Kandahar said, "Pakistan is creating problems."

Earlier this month, a huge number of Afghans rushed to the entry checkpoint of the Pakistan border, which led to at least one casualty. Notably, the patrol authorities on the Afghan side of the border have claimed that several people have died in the last week, from either dehydration or heatstroke as they were unable to access life-saving medical assistance in the Chaman district.

ANI stated, citing a New York Post report, that witnesses have claimed two more Afghan citizens lost their lives near Mazal gate on Wednesday afternoon (local time). Mazal gate is comparatively a less frantic exit to the primary thoroughfare and is designated for local families and special cases. The news agency quoted a woman witness saying, "Three months ago, I went to see a doctor there [Pakistan], and the doctor has asked me to return to carry out an operation...But they are not allowing us."

Another individual, as per ANI stated, “It is very difficult; they [Pakistan] are allowing no one in. They don't accept the Afghan National ID [Tazkira].”

Pakistan has restricted entry at key sections

Reportedly, Pakistan has decided to restrict entry at the key international intersection to only Pakistani or Kandahar identification cardholders. But as per the accounts of those still left stranded on the Afghan side, the gates have been shut to almost everyone.

The New York Post article has also stated that trucks have been backed up for miles, their perishables left unused because of the brutal September heat. Meanwhile, families are starving and scared as Afghanistan continues to fall into a severe economic crisis. The area has become a "military zone" in the past several days, as per Taliban officials who now patrol the packed space.

