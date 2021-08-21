Afghan Diaspora Hits The Streets With Rigorous Protests Against Taliban & Pakistan

The agony and despair against the brutal takeover by Taliban in Afghanistan are simmering across the world. People are taking to the streets to express their solidarity with Afghan nationals as they strive to escape the Taliban’s brutal regime. On Saturday, visuals of people hitting to streets to protest against the Taliban surfaced from Italy and London.



Reportedly, the Afghan diaspora in Rome, Italy and London, UK gathered to oppose the Taliban’s rise to power. The Anti-Taliban demonstration was held at Republica Square in the heart of Rome. Around 100 individuals attended the event, including Afghan expats from the Pashtun, Uzbek, and Tajik communities. The protest was also joined by several Italians. Media persons also attended the rally to demonstrate their support for Afghan citizens.

Anti-Taliban, Anti-Pakistan protests held in Italy

Several Afghans arrived with their families, holding anti-Taliban and anti-Pakistan banners. The four-hour rally featured community members' sloganeering and speeches pleading with the world not to desert the Afghans. As per ANI, Nadir, an Afghan studies professor, participating in Anti-Taliban protests in Italy, spoke at the occasion and emphasised the Taliban's proclaimed Emirate's illegitimacy. He went on to say that the Taliban stole power via treachery and deception, claiming that they were willing to negotiate for the formation of a provisional administration to lead the country to new elections until the very last minute.

"Therefore, there should not be a doubt that the present Taliban is different from their previous regime. Absolutely they are not. They have no regard for the constitution and its provisions, which, among other things, establishes that the form of state as a Republic cannot be amended and that the fundamental rights of people can be made more effective but never diminished (Article 149)," he said. "Will the democratic countries, always ready to criticize the violations of human rights in any other country, have the awareness of recognizing this illegal and unconstitutional regime set up in Afghanistan against the principles of international law and against the Constitution as an expression of the will of its people?" the professor further asked.

Several gather to protest against Taliban in London

Days after the Taliban captured Kabul, hundreds of protesters, including Afghan families on Saturday, protested against the Taliban’s deceitful takeover in Afghanistan and expressed their outrage on the issue. The visuals of women and children dissenting on the streets with posters and banners in their hands during Anti-Taliban protests surfaced on the social media.



Earlier, on August 18, some of the protestors descended upon Parliament Square in London demanding action. As legislators returned to the House of Commons, several protests took place outside Parliament in central London, with women and children participated bearing posters, balloons and flags of Afghanistan painted on their faces. The demonstrators also chanted slogans like "free Afghanistan" and "we want women's rights." Meanwhile, people belonging to Iran and Iraq also joined the protest showing solidarity with Afghanistan.

