Afghan diplomatic missions condemn Pak military raids inside Afghanistan

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) The Afghan diplomatic missions have described Pakistan's alleged military aerial raids inside Afghanistan on Saturday as a "clear and grave" violation and breach of the country's territorial integrity and said the UN Security Council should look into the matter.

The attack is the latest in a consistent pattern of such incidents and reaffirms the need for clear and decisive measures by the UNSC and international community to effectively address the outstanding issue, the Afghan missions said in a statement.

The statement has been tweeted by Afghan Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay.

Pakistani forces allegedly carried out rocket attacks in certain Afghan areas along the Pak-Afghan border that reportedly caused some civilian casualties.

"The Diplomatic Missions of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan condemn in strongest terms the aerial bombardment of Afghanistan's territory by the military forces of Pakistan on April 16," the statement said.

"The attack represents a clear and grave violation and breach of Afghanistan's territorial integrity, international law, including international humanitarian law, human rights law and other principles of the UN Charter," it said.

The Afghan diplomatic missions said the attack was the latest in a consistent pattern of such incidents which "unfortunately have continued unabated over the past several years".

"The government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan had on several occasions presented detailed information on various aspects of these incidents to the Security Council of the United Nations with the hope and expectation of appropriate action being taken to bring about an end to such violations," the missions said.

"The latest attack reaffirms the need for clear and decisive measures by the UN Security Council and the international community at large to effectively address this outstanding issue," they said.

The statement said the diplomatic missions of Afghanistan and the people of the country "remain firmly committed to upholding Afghanistan's sovereignty, territorial integrity, national values, and helping ensure that the will of the people in relation to the restoration of a democratic, sovereign, peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan is upheld. PTI MPB RT RT

