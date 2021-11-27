Afghan Drug Trafficking: India, Russia & China Stress On Humanitarian Aid To Fight Crisis

During the 18th virtual joint meeting, the foreign ministers of Russia, India and China (RIC group) have voiced serious concern about the significant shift in the situation of the war-torn nation Afghanistan and emphasised their commitment to combat the growing illicit drug trafficking, which allegedly provides money for terrorist organisations. On Friday, the RIC trilateral group met online to discuss a wide variety of subjects, including Afghanistan, COVID-19, and climate change.

Chaired the 18th RIC Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. Discussed contemporary global issues. Highlighted that:



According to the joint statement, it reads, “The Ministers emphasized the importance of the three international drug control conventions and other relevant legal instruments which form the edifice of the drug control system. They reiterated their firm resolve to address the world drug problem, on the basis of common and shared responsibility."

The statement further reads, "The Ministers expressed their determination to counter the spread of illicit drug trafficking in opiates and methamphetamine from Afghanistan and beyond, which poses a serious threat to regional security and stability and provides funding for terrorist organisations."

RIC trilateral group urged for a safe, unified and stable Afghanistan

The officials also addressed several relevant regional and global problems and shared views to enhance the Russia-India-China (RIC) trilateral cooperation. The ministers have pushed for a safe, unified, sovereign, and stable Afghanistan so that the nation can coexist with its neighbours peacefully.

Furthermore, the ministers expressed worry about the worsening humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and appealed for quick and unrestricted humanitarian aid to be supplied to the country. The ministers also highlighted the UN's key role in Afghanistan. As per the joint statement, the ministers have even urged the Taliban to act according to the outcomes of all latest international and regional discussions on Afghanistan, including the UN Resolutions on Afghanistan.

Concerning terrorism emerging from Afghanistan, the RIC trilateral group emphasised the need of eradicating UNSC-proscribed terrorist organisations like as Al-Qaeda, ISIL, and others as soon as possible to ensure long-term stability in Afghanistan and the neighbourhood.

The statement further stated that the ministers underlined the Afghan people's extensive and earnest aspiration for long-term peace. They even highlighted that assurance is needed because the land of Afghanistan should not be used to threaten or invade other countries and urged that no Afghan organisation or individual would support any other foreign terrorist groups to operate on their soil.

