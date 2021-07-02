Afghan Envoy Hails India's 'constructive Role' In Bringing Peace To The Region

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Afghan Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay spoke on how India can play a constructive role in neutralising the terror activities of the Taliban in line with legitimate security concerns of many countries.

Afghanistan envoy said, "According to the recent security reports, Taliban has not cut ties with international terror organisation including Alkaida. Having foreign fighters on our soil is a great concern for us. And this is also concerning to Indian and many countries in the surrounding region".

Stressing on the need to end Taliban terror, he said, "We (Afghanistan) are fighting a war on behalf of the world thus it is in everybody's interest to support the republic of Afghanistan, the government of Afghanistan, and the people of Afghanistan".

Responding to the dilemma of whether or not India should hold talks with the Taliban, "Officially there is no remark on India-Taliban talks, but what we would encourage the Indian govt to do is to meaningfully engage the Taliban to convey a very strong message".

India-Taliban talks

India would engage with those Taliban nationalists who believe in their society and willing to give back to their communities. The ones who want to be a part of mainstream society by letting go of violence and cutting ties with terror groups".

He stated that this talk must aim to convenience the Taliban to no further harm Indian security interest or any other country's security interest.

He added, "India can play a very constructive role here given its stature in the region, its international power is a major global power as it has a lot of influence in conveying Taliban the ill threats from collaborating with terror organisations".

India and Kabul are the primary targets

Farid Mamundzay informed, "If you look at the trajectory of terror-related events that took place in Indian and Kabul, the incidents seem to be correlated or a coincidence. The attacks show a parallel pattern among the countries".

He quoted the Delhi and Kabul terror attacks of 2008. He referred to the suicide attack on Kabul Serena Hotel and a series of bombings in Delhi.

India-Afghanistan cricket bond

India has sponsored Afghanistan' cricket, and the Afghan team is trained in India. Speaking on this cricket bond, the Afghanistan envoy said, "Cricket is a sport that is very close to the hearts of Afghanistan".

He said, "For the past 10 years we have achieved three major milestones. We made it to the T20 international world cup, 2 international clubs, one day club, and chess club".

He informed that all these achievements wouldn't have been possible without India's assistance and support

Faris emphasized the role of IPL and said, "Indian Premier League (IPL) is a platform for our country's players to explore their talents and gain recognition".

Afghanistan wants to help India

Aghan envoy said, "India has been a boost to our success story".

He informed that India has been generous with cricket support as Afghanistan is given permission to practise and play cricket in Lucknow.

He stated, "We look forward to the partnerships to further develop".

Quoting an incident, he said, "When I was in Kabul this time there has been a suggestion that Afghanistan should host Indian cricket team in our home ground in Lucknow and resources we rise from those matches should go to COVID effected families in India. So, we are looking at initiatives on how cricket can bring Indian and Afghanistan together".

(Image credit: ANI/AP)