Afghan Envoy Lauds India's Unconditional Support Amid Deadly Quake That Killed Over 1,000

Hours after a powerful earthquake struck a rugged, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, India expressed condolences to all those impacted by the fatal incident and pledged to provide humanitarian support to the country. Reacting to New Delhi's unconditional support to Kabul, Afghanistan ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay took to the microblogging site and applauded the support extended by India in the wake of the tragic earthquake. Notably, an earthquake of the intensity of 6.1 magnitude hit near the city of Khost in the southeastern part of the country in the early hours of Wednesday. According to neighbouring Pakistan’s Meteorological Department, the quake was centred in Paktika province, about 50 kilometres southwest of the city of Khost. This resulted in the killing of more than 1,000 people and leaving more than 1,500 injured.

Subsequently, India announced extending support to the people affected by the quake. Meanwhile, Mamundzay, who took to Twitter, wrote, "Appreciate the solidarity and support of India at this difficult time. The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan was already going from worse to worst - and the occurrence of natural disasters like the recent earthquake make life unbearable for many Afghans," Mamundzay tweeted. "Immediate international help is required to deal with both the humanitarian crisis and the damages caused by the natural disaster. The casualty figure is likely to go up as search operations continue in various parts of Paktika, Khost and Nangarhar," he said in a subsequent tweet.

PM Modi expresses condolence

It is worth mentioning the recent earthquake incident was Afghanistan’s deadliest in two decades. In 1998, a 6.1 magnitude and subsequent tremors in the remote northeast killed at least 4,500 people and injured more than 10,000. Though as of now, the local media reported the death of 1,000 people, Taliban officials confirmed that the death toll could rise. Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered condolence for the recent incident and vowed to provide relief materials to the victims at the earliest. "Deeply saddened by the news of the devastating earthquake in Afghanistan today. My deepest condolences on the loss of precious lives. India stands by the people of Afghanistan in their difficult times and is ready to provide all possible disaster relief materials at the earliest," tweeted PM Modi.

Taliban urges international community to support humanitarian assistance

Notably, the country has been witnessing the worst ever humanitarian crisis since the democratically elected left the country, providing space for the Taliban to rule the country. Ever since they took over the charge of the country, nearly all international agencies which were providing humanitarian assistance to the vulnerable section of the country were left to their fate. The effect could be seen on Wednesday as no such agencies were seen at the incident site, despite the country witnessing a major tragedy on June 22. Meanwhile, the Taliban’s supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzadah, who almost never appears in public, pleaded with the international community and humanitarian organisations to help the Afghan people affected by this great tragedy and to spare no effort.

Image: AP/ANI