The former president of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai called the Taliban members “brothers” in a recent interview, revealing that he had productive meetings with the new rulers of the war-ravaged nation. In an exclusive interview with BBC, before mentioning that he views all Afghan nationals as ‘brothers’, Karzai said that the extremists are also his family. The ex-Afghan President, who hasn't left the nation after Taliban takeover, further said that during his time in the office, he would term the Taliban in the same manner and “it was exactly with the same purpose in mind that I called them brothers.”

Karzai said in the interview, “I see the Taliban very much as brothers and I see all others Afghans as brothers.”

“This is our country, this country belongs to us so we are the sons of the soils so we should not leave. We should stay here and make it better. And I would ask all those Afghans who left [the country] to come back and build it,” he also said.

Karzai laid emphasis on the necessity of a political process to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan which should be acceptable for the citizens in the country. He said, “That this is your country... let's build it together; let's work together... I have had meetings with them [Taliban] the exchanges were very good on lots of issues.”

Karzai’s message to young girls amid Taliban rule

When the former Afghan President was asked when the girls and women will be able to return to education and work. He said that he had talked about the same issue with the Taliban and the new rulers have agreed that they should return to the educational institutes. Addressing the young girls who are stuck at home amid Taliban rule, Karzai said, “Get out and study and be brave.. we will make sure that you study and it will happen.”

Additionally, he also called on the international community and particularly the United States to contribute to rebuilding the war-torn nation and that they “must work with the Taliban, they are government today”. Karzai added, “Afghanistan was bombed in the name of fighting the Taliban. Our villages were bombed, families were destroyed and children were killed.”

(IMAGE: AP)

