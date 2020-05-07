Afghan forces destroy joint centre of ISIS and Haqqani network

The special forces of Afghanistan National Security destroyed ISIS and Haqqani network centre in the country's Shakar Dara District. The Haqqani network is an Afghan guerrilla insurgent group which has previously launched offensives against US-led NATO forces and the government of Afghanistan.

According to reports, three targeted attacks were conducted. These attacks were in continuation of operation in identifying, tracking and destroying terrorist cells in the nation. Eight terrorists were detained and five were killed in the operation. In addendum, a large number of ammunitions, 82/MM mortars, LMG along with 20 kg of explosives were also seized. The national directorate of Security in Afghanistan reportedly said that it would continue its extensive and targeted operations to target senior leaders of regional terrorist groups and to destroy the joint centres of such terrorist networks.

The joint centre was controlled by Sanaulla who was the urban coordinator of Haqqani network in Kabul and had conducted various attacks in past. The few attacks that he had launched in the post included a rocket attack in an inauguration ceremony where the Afghan President was present, a terrorist assault on Sikhs, an attack on Shahid Mazari Mosque, and two rocket attacks on Bagram and a few targeted assassination attempts.

Terrorism

Afghanistan has always been the ground zero for terrorist attacks and has often witnessed killings of innocent civilians. Recently. the United Nations mission has said that over 500 civilians were killed in the first quarter of this year in war-stricken country, Afghanistan. According to the UN mission report released on April 27, civilians had to take a severe blow of the armed conflict in the country and it killed over 150 children. The organisation had documented nearly 1,300 casualties that occurred in the first three months of 2020 in Afghanistan, out of which 533 were killed 760 were injured. However, there was still a 29 per cent decrease as compared to the same period in 2019 and is also the lowest figure for fatalities in the first quarter of the year since 2012.

(Image credits: AP)