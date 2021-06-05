Afghan Forces' 'friendly' Fire From Airstrikes Kills At Least 12 Policemen In Badakhshan

At least 12 Afghan policemen were killed in a friendly fire after the airstrikes launched by the Afghan forces in Badakhshan province, which targeted "members of the public uprising forces”. The incident occurred in Kohistan district of the northeastern province on Friday, TOLO news reported citing the sources familiar with the development. A public uprising forces commander was among the casualties. As many as eight other group members are missing following the mishap.

The northeastern region of Afghanistan, located 470-kilometers from Kabul, has remained a key district for the Taliban during the 18-year-long conflict with the United States armed forces. In 2019, the Afghan Defense Ministry said that it had gained renewed control over Wardoj in Badakhshan province after killing 100 Taliban insurgents, including their key commanders. The Afghan security forces had claimed that they carried out covert operations to hold power in the province “without sustaining any losses.” Forces killed the Taliban’s so-called shadow governor, Qari Fasihuddin to get the hold back in the region. Badakhshan borders three neighbours of Afghanistan namely China, Pakistan, and Tajikistan. The Afghan forces were able to capture Badakhshan province from the Taliban after five years.

There has been a surge in the militant incursions in the province and China had offered to pay for the construction of a military base for a brigade of troops in Afghanistan’s remote northeastern Badakhshan province to tackle this problem. The province of Badakhshan is exceedingly rugged, remote, and impoverished large inaccessible due to the heavy snow more than half of the year. The Wakhan in Badakhshan borders the Chinese province of Xinjiang, where the West alleges genocide against the Uyghur community. The local Afghan authorities did not comment on the airstrikes conducted by the Afghan forces on Friday.

Airstrike in Helmand kills 20

A separate airstrike targeted Taliban fighters inside an abandoned army base in southern Helmand province killed at least 20 people, including some civilians, according to local reports. There were conflicting accounts about the site of the strike and the number of casualties. The attack comes as the US military and NATO forces begin for a complete pullout from the war-battered country. In a statement to local media, cited by The Associated Press, the Afghan military said its air force and troops struck the Taliban in the province's Nahr Saraj district as they were looting weapons and ammunition from the base.