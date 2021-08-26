Afghan Girl Born On US Military Plane From Kabul Named 'Reach', After Aircraft's Code Name

An Afghan girl born on a C-17 military aircraft during an evacuation flight from Afghanistan has been named after the plane’s call sign ‘Reach’. The child’s mother boarded the US aircraft on Saturday as she was fleeing the Taliban’s reprisal, and while being flown to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, she went into labour. Medical support personnel from the 86th Medical Group helped the woman deliver her baby in the cargo hold of the plane. The baby, who would carry the unique experience with her was named after the aircraft’s code name, General Tod Wolters, the head of US European Command [USEUCOM] said in an online briefing.

As the family was fleeing Taliban rule with other Afghan refugees, they had boarded ‘Reach’. Of the total 7,000 evacuees rescued out of Afghanistan, most travelled through US bases in Europe since August 20 without needing medical intervention, except just 100. Of those, 25 have been admitted to a local hospital and 12 have already been discharged. Two other babies were born after their mothers landed at the Ramstein base, Wolters told a press briefing.

USEUCOM Commander Gen. Wolters reports on the status of Afghan baby, named "Reach" after the Air Force C-17 aircraft, call sign "Reach 828," on which she was born. #OperationAlliesRefuge @DeptofDefense @HQUSAFEAFAF @NATO @RamsteinAirBase pic.twitter.com/rk3tw8cigq — U.S. European Command (@US_EUCOM) August 26, 2021

Each US Air Force aircraft is dedicated a code name to communicate with other aircraft and control towers ATCs, and the code for C-17 cargo aircraft is "Reach" followed by a number 828. The plane flew the Afghan family to safety, and that’s exactly how the parents decided to name the child, said General Tod Wolters, the head of US European Command.

Air Mobility Command first notified about birth

At the time the Afghan mother went into labour, The Air Mobility Command put up a tweet saying, “Medical support personnel from the 86th Medical Group help an Afghan mother and family off a US Air Force C-17, call sign Reach 828, moments after she delivered a child aboard the aircraft upon landing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 21.”

Medical support personnel from the 86th Medical Group help an Afghan mother and family off a U.S. Air Force C-17, call sign Reach 828, moments after she delivered a child aboard the aircraft upon landing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 21. (cont..) pic.twitter.com/wqR9dFlW1o — Air Mobility Command (@AirMobilityCmd) August 21, 2021

During a flight from an Intermediate Staging Base in the Middle East, the mother went into labor and began having complications. The aircraft commander decided to descend in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilize and save the mother’s life. — Air Mobility Command (@AirMobilityCmd) August 21, 2021

Upon landing, Airmen from the 86th MDG came aboard and delivered the child in the cargo bay of the aircraft. The baby girl and mother were transported to a nearby medical facility and are in good condition. — Air Mobility Command (@AirMobilityCmd) August 21, 2021

Revealing further details of the incident, it wrote, “During a flight from an Intermediate Staging Base in the Middle East, the mother went into labour and began having complications. The aircraft commander decided to descend in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilize and save the mother’s life”. As the plane landed, Airmen from the 86th MDG came aboard and delivered the child. The baby girl and mother were then transported to a nearby medical facility. Both mother and the baby were later reported to be in good health.