Afghan girls must be allowed to go to schools when they reopen in March, said former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai while reiterating his resolute stand on the key issue of women’s education. Ever since the Taliban seized power over the war-torn nation on August 15 last year, a series of discriminatory rules have been enacted by the Islamist group across Afghanistan. Such instructions suggest a return to the strict ruling of the group’s past tenure in power, despite promises of a milder form of government.

In an interview with CNN, Hamid Karzai said, “There can not be an excuse and there must not be an excuse. No excuse is understandable or accepted. The girls of the country must return to the school.”

"Women should return to work. Our religion allows it. Period...No compromise on the principles or rights. Or running the country better," the former Afghan President added.

Afghanistan is yet to reopen educational institutions, despite promises of ensuring a "moderate" rule than its erstwhile rule during 1996-2001. Taliban Education Minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani had previously stated that the reason behind the shutting down of universities in Afghanistan is co-education. Moreover, the Taliban back in September also issued a fresh set of education laws, which greatly highlighted gender bias.

But raising voices against the inequalities, several Afghan women have since taken to the street to protest for their basic rights. In a list of demands, the protestors said that they require education to fight with the extremist organisation. Also, they demanded the reopening of the Women's Ministry, facilitating education for girls, and securing jobs for women in senior government positions.

While supporting the issue of girls' education, Karzai said, "We...must begin to work out a stable and peaceful Afghanistan by incorporating the opinion and aspiration of all other Afghans, by enacting a constitution, by moving forward with opening schools for girls this March."

Afghan women protest against Oslo Summit

More recently, women in Afghanistan launched protests against the participation of the Taliban delegation in the Oslo Summit. On Sunday, the demonstrations were supported by human rights advocates, saying that the summit could be a step towards acknowledging the political legitimacy of the Taliban regime. Demonstrators pointed out that despite previous similar summits in the Middle East, Russia and China, the militant regime has failed to meet the preconditions of international recognition or acknowledge women's rights.

"The Taliban have taken our food, work, freedom, and education, and there is nothing left for the people in Afghanistan. Why would a European country want to hold a conference and invite this group when we are in such a situation," Muhadesa, a protestor in Bamyan told Afghanistan's Rukhshana Media.

"Every step taken towards the Taliban is a step taken against the people of Afghanistan," she added.

(Image: AP)