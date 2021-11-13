Afghan Girls Start Painting Centre Amid Closure Of Schools; Taliban Gives 'strict Rules'

Ever since the Taliban takeover, women's education has gone downhill in Afghanistan. As the educational institutions of the women continue to remain closed in Kandahar, two girls have started a painting centre at their home. The girls, who are siblings, have started a painting and drawing centre in one of the rooms in their home, reported TOLO News. The Afghan girls have also urged the Taliban government to reopen educational institutions for women.

Masoma Amiri, a painter stated that the Taliban government has provided them around 10 to 12 rules which are to be 'strictly followed'. Furthermore, Amiri added that they have also prohibited them to come without 'mahram,' as per TOLO News report. Shugofa Amiri urged the Taliban government to reopen the educational centres so that the girls of the country can pursue their studies. As per the report, the girls have learnt painting and drawing in an institute in Kandahar city, however, they are unable to pursue their art classes due to the closure of the art centre.

Afghan girls urge Taliban government for reopening of educational institutions

More than half of the training centres for girls have been closed in Kandahar for the last three months. Meanwhile, the Kandahar Department of Information and Culture has assured that the work on providing facilities to girls has commenced. Abdul Shukur Spand, the Art and Culture Director of Kandahar has informed that there is a “procedure for girls educations” and further mentioned that institutions following Islamic regulations are permitted to teach the female students, as per TOLO News report. After the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, they had given assurances to protect women and girls rights. However, as per media reports, the Taliban government has been curtailing the freedom of women in Afghanistan.

Afghan women athletes worried for their future

Earlier this month, several Afghan women had urged the Taliban government to permit them to continue their sports activities. Qadria, a 17-year-old woman, who competed in martial arts for two years and won three gold medals in national tournaments urged the government to allow them to pursue their sports activities. Another athlete named Karima revealed that she has been confined in her home ever since the Taliban gained control of the country and is worried that her accomplishments would fade away. Some of the women athletes have urged the international community to help them in preserving their achievements.