Afghan Govt Imposes Night Curfew In Major Parts Of The Country To Curb Taliban's Movement

Afghanistan authorities have imposed a night curfew in almost the whole country on July 23, Saturday, as a step to mitigate Taliban fuelled violence in the cities. According to the information from the interior ministry, the "night-time curfew has been imposed on 31 out the 34 provinces," except Kabul, Panjshir, and Nangarhar. Ahmad Zia Zia, deputy interior ministry spokesperson said in an audio statement that the curfew is a direct measure to curb violence and limit Taliban movements. The curfew will remain effective from 10 pm to 4 am as per local time, he added.

Taliban increasing pressure on major cities as foreign troops pull out approaches

As the Taliban continues to sweep major territories across Afghanistan, a top US military general has reckoned that the fundamentalist group appears to have “strategic momentum” in their fight to control the Central Asian country. Addressing a press conference, US General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, highlighted how the Taliban is increasing pressure on the major cities as the deadline for foreign troops to pull out approaches. His statement comes as the Taliban has captured over a third of the country's 421 districts including key border points with Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan.

LIVE: @SecDef Lloyd J. Austin III and chairman of @thejointstaff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley brief the media at the Pentagon. https://t.co/9eFTV7AITp — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) July 21, 2021

The US Intelligence has completed the evacuation of over 3,500 troops from the conflicting land. This has led to Taliban resurgence in over 400 districts in the country. According to BBC, the Eid al-Adha witnessed a brief dip in violence since the Taliban were at a "defensive" posture to mark the celebrations. Nevertheless, the conflict gained momentum as the Afghan army claimed to kill over 250 Taliban militants in the past 24 hours.

According to the local news media, both the fronts dropped an unverifiable inflated number in reference to the killings in the provinces. Following which the US military was forced to carry out an airstrike in Taliban-occupied regions. According to experts, the lack of US air support has been a major reason why Afghanistan has lost a lot of territory to the violent militants' group. According to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, the raging war forced the US to initiate airstrikes against the rebel groups.

The Taliban, on Friday, July 22, warned the US military against airstrikes in the provinces. They released a curt statement and warned them of the "consequences" of violation of the treaty signed between Washington and the Taliban. "Violation of the signed agreement will have consequences," the Taliban wrote in their statement. The rebel group also apprised the US and Afghan army of "strong defense" in case the "enemy insisted upon war."

(Input: @DepartmentofDefense/Twitter/BBC)