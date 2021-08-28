Afghan Journalists Awarded Special Pulitzer Board Citation, $100K Emergency Relief Grant

People in Afghanistan who risked their lives to help produce news reports and photographs from their war-torn country received a special citation from the Pulitzer Prize Board on Friday, 27 August.

“From staff and freelance correspondents to interpreters to drivers to hosts, courageous Afghan residents helped produce Pulitzer-winning and Pulitzer-worthy images and stories that have contributed to a wider understanding of profoundly tragic and complicated circumstances,” the Board said.

The Pulitzer Board's award came a day after a suicide strike at Kabul's airport killed more than 90 civilians, including 13 US military personnel.

Emergency relief grant for Afghan journalists

The Pulitzer citation comes with a $100,000 emergency relief grant to assist journalists in Afghanistan in either resettling or continuing their profession in a safe manner. The grant will be managed by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), a non-profit organisation.

Thousands of individuals, including journalists, fear retaliation under the new administration as a result of the Western withdrawal and the Taliban's quick capture of Afghanistan. President Joe Biden has set a deadline of Tuesday for the withdrawal of American troops.

“It’s critical in a moment of stark threat to support those Afghans whose bravery, skill, and commitment to the ideals of a free press have helped create so much important journalism in recent decades,” said board co-chairs Katherine Boo, Gail Collins and John Daniszewski.

Press freedom under the Taliban

At a press conference on 17 August, the Taliban's spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, expressed confidence in the media and promised press freedom. "Private media may continue to be free and independent, they can continue their work... The importance of media impartiality cannot be overstated. They are welcome to criticise our work in order to help us improve," Mujahid had said. However, on ground reports from Afghanistan has suggested otherwise.

The Taliban killed and injured two family members of an Afghan journalist, who is now stationed in Germany, according to German broadcaster Deutsche Welle. Two journalists were reportedly beaten by the Taliban while reporting rallies in Nangarhar's eastern region on 19 August. There have been several other reports of journalists being threatened or attacked in Afghanistan since the Taliban's take over of the country. CPJ had reported that at least two female journalists, working for public broadcaster Radio Television Afghanistan, were barred from performing their duties and asked: "to stay home."

Kabul Airport Blast

The Pentagon, on Friday, gave details on the explosives that killed 13 US service members after a suicide bombing attack at the Kabul airport. While briefing reporters, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby stated that there was only one bombing at the Abe gate and that the second reported explosion at the hotel did not occur. Notably, the 26 August attack was the deadliest day for US troops in Afghanistan since August 2011. On Friday, officials also informed that the true cost of the incidents could be far greater.

Following the explosion, US President Joe Biden had pledged to strike back. "We will hunt you down and make you pay," the US President had said addressing those responsible for the terrorist attack. As per the latest reports, the USA has conducted a drone strike on ISIS-K targets in Afghanistan.

(With inputs from AP, Image: Shutterstock)