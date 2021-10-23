Afghan Journalists Lament 'bleak' Future For Media Under Taliban Regime

Afghan journalists have bemoaned the fact that the media's future under Taliban administration is "bleak." A graphic designer, video editor, set decorator, three dubbing artists, and a driver working for TOLO TV were murdered earlier by Taliban suicide bombers, reported The Frontier Post. As the Taliban, the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, ISIS-K, and unknown armed organisations continued to target journalists reporting on the murders of their colleagues by suicide bombers, unidentified gunmen, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) had become regular. All of that changed on August 15, when the Taliban seized control of the war-torn country. Speaking to Al Jazeera, Shabir Ahmadi of TOLO TV said that the entire female staff of the organisation were immediately sent home after the Taliban's takeover. They ceased broadcasting music and entertainment shows right away. Millions of people watched Turkish serials, game shows, singing competitions, chat shows, and sketch comedy shows every evening, added Ahmadi.

Ahmadi had joined hundreds of other Afghan journalists and media professionals, including his TOLO colleagues, in fleeing the country by September. According to The Frontier Post, the migration of journalists has raised major concerns about the future of the media in Afghanistan, where a free press was one of the few real accomplishments made during the 20 years of Western occupation. Steven Butler, Asia programme coordinator for the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), while speaking to The Frontier Post, said that Afghanistan's present media situation is similar to that of Myanmar's.

'Islamic Emirate failed to resolve journalists' issue'

Similar to Afghanistan, Myanmar also recently went through a political upheaval that saw the collapse of a controversial semi-democratic Western-backed government and resulted in the exodus of the country's media employees. According to Butler, CPJ is attempting to build relationships with the Taliban in order to advocate for the rights of Afghan journalists, but it has not yielded any result so far. He further claimed that the Islamic Emirate has promised to look into the situation but has failed to do so, reported The Frontier Post.

Afghan journalists also recall being prevented from reporting from the northern region of Panjshir, where the Taliban faced armed resistance after taking over Kabul. According to the Afghan Journalists Safety Committee (AJSC), the recent death of a journalist by unknown gunmen and the seizure of two media outlets in the east and north are examples of the Islamic Emirate failing to safeguard the security of the media. The AJSC also claims that the Taliban has failed to share information of promised investigations into abuses against the country's journalists, according to The Frontier Post.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: AP