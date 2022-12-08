Afghan Man Publicly Executed By His Father, Say Taliban After Drawing Global Condemnation

After receiving global condemnation for carrying out first public execution in Afghanistan since the takeover, Taliban have now stated that the man who was convicted of murder was gunned down by his father at a crowded sports stadium in south-western Farah province. In a statement, the Taliban spokesperson said that the father of the victim shot the man three times during the execution.

The execution was attended by a dozen group leaders, including Mohammad Khaled Hanafi, who is responsible for imposing the Taliban's strict interpretation of Islamic law as minister for vice and virtue.

Notably, this development comes at a time when the Taliban regime has already directed the judges to fully enforce Sharia law. Last month, the supreme leader of the Taliban, Haibatullah Akhundzada, issued an edict and ordered judges to impose punishments that would include public executions, public amputations, and stoning.

Taliban carry out country's first public execution after takeover

According to a BBC report, the Taliban executed a man named Tajmir from Herat province. He was detained by Taliban forces for stabbing a man named Mustafa about five years ago. Tajmir was convicted by three Taliban courts, and his sentence was approved by Mullah Akhundzada. All the citizens were asked to join the execution event in the sports field. The execution was carried out with an assault rifle by the father of the man who was killed by Tajmir.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed "deep concern" about the execution, said spokeswoman Stephanie Tremblay. "We call for a return to the moratorium on the death penalty" in Afghanistan, she said.

After seizing control of the country, the Taliban vowed not to bring the brutal repression of women that had previously been practised under Sharia law. But reports suggest that the Taliban regime in Afghanistan is still practising the old laws that it used during its rule from 1996 to 2001.

Image: AP