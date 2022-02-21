Afghan Media Barred From Covering Anything Against Taliban's Oppressive Policies: Saleh

Afghanistan's former Vice President Amrullah Saleh slammed the country's extremist regime and stated that media outlets in Kabul are strictly prohibited to cover anything that goes against the oppressive policies of the Taliban junta. "Media are there in name to fool the international community. Scores of attacks on Talibs go unreported such as last night's 1930 hrs attack on the Talib convoy in PD-4. RESISTANCE [sic]," he wrote on Twitter. Earlier last week, Saleh also claimed that the Taliban were pressuring non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to list their fighters in order to receive humanitarian help.

Saleh also slammed the Taliban's ultra-fundamentalist regime, accusing them of suppressing journalists in Kabul. He denounced the Taliban for kidnapping former BBC colleagues of British journalist Andrew North, as well as two other UNHCR journalists. The former Afghan leader also stated that since the chaotic pullout of US troops, the Taliban had "kidnapped" eight Westerners. On several instances, he accused the Taliban of committing war crimes and violating international humanitarian law. Many foreign individuals have been detained in Kabul on suspicion of working for Western intelligence agencies, according to a member of a Taliban intelligence unit in Kabul.

Media watchdog established in Kabul

It is pertinent to mention here that a media watchdog named 'Nehad Rasana-e-Afghanistan' was established in Kabul in the month of November in an attempt to protect the Afghan media and freedom of speech, ANI reported citing TOLO News. The report stated that several journalists and media personnel have raised concerns about the use of journalism for personal gain and interests in the country. The media watchdog has vowed to protect the rights of Afghan media and journalists. It also stated that it would talk to the Taliban's interim government about the condition of women journalists in the war-torn country.

Several Afghan media organisations withdrew operations since the Taliban takeover

The establishment of this watchdog comes after a number of Afghan media organisations withdrew their operations. Since the Taliban's takeover in August last year, over 70% of media outlets in the country have shut down due to limited access to information and other economic issues, according to the country's national journalist union. Afghan journalists have often expressed concerns stating that the media's future is "bleak" under Taliban rule, as per TOLO News.

Image: AP/ANI