Afghan MP Narendar Khalsa Evacuated By India From Kabul Breaks Down: 'Have Lost 20 Years'

As India evacuates close to 400 people from Kabul, Afghan MP Narender Singh Khalsa who reached India on Sunday, broke down over the loss of rebuilding Afghanistan in the past 20 years. Morning the loss, he said, "Everything that was built in the last 20 years is now finished. It's zero now". Khalsa and Afghan Senator Anarkali Honaryar were the two Afghanistan leaders India managed to evacuate from Kabul.

Afghan MP breaks down on reaching India

#WATCH | Afghanistan's MP Narender Singh Khalsa breaks down as he reaches India from Kabul.



"I feel like crying...Everything that was built in the last 20 years is now finished. It's zero now," he says. pic.twitter.com/R4Cti5MCMv — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2021

India's evacuation from Kabul

Over 40 passengers were evacuated on the first flight and the majority of them were employees of the Indian consulate, while the second C-17 aircraft evacuated 150 individuals from Kabul, included Indian diplomats, officials, security staff, and other stranded Indians. Later, a military transport aircraft flew 85 Indians along with two Nepalese from Kabul to Dushanbe, Tajikistan's capital. Separately, the Indian embassy in Qatar announced that 135 Indians who were evacuated from Kabul to Doha in recent days will be returned to India. On Sunday, Indian Airforce repatriated 168 passengers onboard - including 107 Indian nationals to Delhi from Kabul - totalling the evacuation tally to 400. US troops are currently in control of the Hamid Karzai airport and are aiding with the evacuation of Afghans and other nationals. Biden has set 11 September as the date for the complete withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

Taliban Takeover

The Taliban took over Kabul on August 15 after major cities like Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif, Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah fell without resistance as US troops retreat after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan. The hasty withdrawal of the US troops saw thousands of people attempting to flee from Afghanistan with several clinging to a departing US plane's wheels, leading to them falling to their deaths. With the US troops taking over the Kabul airport, US President Joe Biden has defended the troops' withdrawal, blaming Afghan govt and troops of not putting up a fight. While ex-President Ashraf Ghani has fled to UAE, his vice-president - Amrullah Saleh has annointed himself as 'legitimate caretaker President' of Afghanistan and is reportedly in the Panjshir province, allegedly cobbling up a resistance against the Taliban. Evacuation of Afghans and other nationals is underway from Kabul airport which is under US troops' control.