Afghan MP 'saved' By India Says Taliban Is Unchanged; Cast Doubts On Future Of Minorities

After India evacuated close to 20 Afghan Sikhs, a Member of the Parliament of Afghanistan, Anarkali Kaur, who reached India on Sunday asserted that the Taliban has not changed, and even if it has, then that is for the 'worse'. Speaking to the media, the woman leader thanked the Indian government for helping them escape from the war-torn country, talking about which she added that the situation there was 'unpredictable'. She said, "You don't know what will happen the next moment there".

Anarkali Kaur and Narender Singh Khalsa were the two Afghanistan leaders India managed to evacuate from Kabul. Talking about the situation at the Kabul airport, the woman leader said," The situation there is very different from what is shown in the media. There is constant firing, and in these firings, more than 3-4 people die every day. She added, "Everyone is constantly thinking as to how they will escape the country."

'Not sure if Hindus and Sikhs will have rights under Taliban': Anarkali Kaur

Talking to the media, Anarkali Kaur also expressed her apprehensions about the treatment of the minorities under the Taliban rule in Afghanistan. Citing history, the woman leader said, "20 years ago, Taliban thought Sikhs and Hindus weren't entitled to any right as they weren't Muslim". Moving on to talk about the present situation, she added," When a Taliban spokesperson addressed media for the first time after the Afghan takeover, he didn't mention Sikhs and Hindus. It's uncertain whether they'll have any rights in future".

Taliban takeover, and India's evacuation efforts

After the Taliban stormed into Kabul on August 15, Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country with his associates. Since then, at least 12 persons have lost their lives in the chaos at the Hamid Karzai International Airport with thousands of people desperately trying to flee the country.

From the beginning of the crisis, the Centre has been focused on ensuring security in Afghanistan and the safe return of Indian nationals. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has been in touch with his counterparts of various countries such as the US, the UK, Estonia, and France.

Over 40 passengers were evacuated on the first flight, the majority of which were employees of the Indian consulate, while the second flight evacuated 150 individuals from Kabul, included Indian diplomats, officials, security staff, and other stranded Indians. Later, a military transport aircraft flew 85 Indians along with two Nepalese from Kabul to Dushanbe, Tajikistan's capital. Separately, the Indian embassy in Qatar announced that 135 Indians who were evacuated from Kabul to Doha in recent days will be returned to India.