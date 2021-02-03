Afghan Peace Deal: Taliban Enlisting Russian Pressure On US To Improve Position

While Joe Biden’s administration said that it will review the Afghan peace deal, Taliban, on the other hand, is enlisting Russian pressure on the United States in a bid to improve its position at the negotiating table. According to Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), a Taliban delegation recently visited Moscow to enlist Russian support, despite US wariness of Moscow’s position on the issue. The delegation was headed by Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, deputy head of the political office in Doha and it was the first visit by Taliban since September 2019.

According to MEMRI, during the visit, the Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov held a consultation with Taliban delegation. Following the talks, the Russian foreign ministry said that Moscow spoke out in favour of launching substantive and constructive intra-Afghan talks to put an end to the civil war and create an effective national government in Afghanistan. Taliban representatives, on the other hand, expressed appreciation for Moscow’s efforts towards national reconciliation and Russia’s rule and potential in helping the Afghan people built a peaceful, independent state.

Russia-Taliban exchange views on future of Afghan

The MEMRI reported that Taliban members could ask Moscow to influence the US in view that the Afghan peace deal may be reviewed. However, if Washington strays from the deal, then the Taliban is expected to fight them as they did with the British and Soviets. However, Taliban leader Stanikzai said that the representatives only spoke of “exchanging views on the future of Afghanistan and receiving support on the issue of lifting UN sanctions from some members of the movement.

Stanikzai said, “We signed a peace agreement with the American side which was an elected US government. Just because the Biden administration is evaluating the agreement, it doesn’t mean that they will nullify it”.

Omar Nessar, who is director of the Russian centre for the Study of Contemporary Afghanistan, also stated that when the US talks about the assessment of the peace deal, they do not mean the document itself, but some confidential clause to it. He added perhaps the American want to get some concessions. Further, Nessar also said that the Taliban expect to put pressure on Washington by visiting countries like Russia.

He said, “Previous experience has shown that the meetings in Moscow significantly improved the Taliban’s position at the negotiating table. It is obvious, that the Americans are very sensitive to Russia’s presence in the Afghan issue, even more than to Iran or China’s presence”.

