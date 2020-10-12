Afghan Peace Negotiator Abdullah Abdullah Concludes Four-day Visit To India

Afghanistan leader Abdullah Abdullah ended his high-level trip to India on Saturday, October 10. He had been invited by the Indian government to discuss Afghan peace efforts. The Afghan peace negotiator took to Twitter to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval for the Indi's friendly gesture and hospitable reception.

Abdullah further thanked India for its support to the ongoing peace talks. The Afghan peace negotiator arrived in New Delhi on October 6 to muster regional support for the Afghan peace process. Before leaving for New Delhi, Abdullah has stated that India is a strategic partner of Afghanistan and has continuously supported its government and people. He stressed that Afghanistan’s historical relations with India were important to the country and said India's role in establishing “lasting peace’ in the region was vital.

Six-day trip

During his six-day visit, the Afghan official met with PM Modi and Doval and was reassured of India's commitment to further deepen bilateral ties. According to reports, the Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan said that the meeting with Doval was "constructive".

In addition, Abdullah said that Doval had assured him of India's full-fledged support of a "democratic and sovereign Afghanistan, where no terrorists can operate". A day later, Abdullah met EAM Jaishankar who assured him of India’s commitment to peace, prosperity and stability in the neighbouring country.

Abdullah visited India for the first time after the formation of a new government in Afghanistan. His trip to India comes at a time when the Afghanistan government and Taliban are working on a peace deal in a bid to return stability in the war-ravaged country.

