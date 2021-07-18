Afghan Peace Talks In Doha Head Into Second Day As Violence Rages The Country

A senior delegation of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and Taliban are meeting in Doha for the second day for the high-stake negotiations as violence rages in the country. Former Afghan chief executive Abdullah Abdullah was also present in the government delegation.

"The high-level meetings between the Republic & the Taliban negotiation teams continue in Doha for the second day. We are looking forward for a positive & constructive outcome," Abdullah tweeted.

The two sides have met several times over months but the negotiations lost momentum with the Taliban gaining control and foreign forces withdrawing their troops.

Taliban insurgents, thrusted by the withdrawal of foreign troops, have lost a series of offensives across the country. Thousands have fled the Islamic country in recent days as the armed group surged through northern Afghanistan.

Earlier, the Taliban had proposed a three-month ceasefire in return for 7,000 insurgent prisoners. Senior government official Nader Nadery had termed it a "big demand". The armed group had also demanded the removal of their leaders' names from the UN blacklist.

The Taliban also issued a statement to local religious leaders to prepare a list of all girls above 15 and widows under 45 to be married to their fighters. "All imams and mullahs in captured areas should provide the Taliban with a list of girls above 15 and widows under 45 to be married to Taliban fighters," the letter issued by the insurgent group read.

Thousands of Afghans, fearing violence, have fled the country amid the reemergence of the Taliban. Former United States President George Bush has called President Joe Biden's order to American troops from the Islamic nation a "mistake". He said that the civilians were left behind to be "slaughtered" by the insurgents' group.