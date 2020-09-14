Afghan Peace Talks Make Progress Following First Contact Group Session In Qatar

The Intra-Afghan talks being held in Qatar have made some progress following Sunday’s contact group session. The peace talks between Afghanistan and the Taliban began on September 12 in Qatar’s capital of Doha after Afghanistan released the last batch of Taliban prisoners, prompting the Taliban to agree to a concrete date for the talks.

Intra-Afghan Peace Talks Make Progress

Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation, in a press conference said that the Afghan peace talks will be a lengthy affair, but the talks will be worth it as the Afghan people wish for the violence and death to end as soon as possible. No concrete timeline for the discussion has been provided for the peace talks that signify the first direct talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

The first meeting between the contact groups of the two negotiation teams took place today. In this meeting code of conduct between two sides, schedules of upcoming meetings and relevant issues were discussed and progress were made. #AfgPeaceProcess — Nader Nadery (@N_Nadery) September 13, 2020

Back in February this year, the Taliban and Washington signed a peace agreement wherein the US agreed to move troops out of Afghanistan and both the Taliban and the Afghan government agreed to prisoner exchanges following which the peace negotiation between Afghanistan and the Taliban could begin. The talks had been delayed because the Afghan government was hesitant in releasing the last batch of 400 Taliban prisoners stating that they were all dangerous prisoners who had committed heinous crimes. But eventually, after discussions, the last 400 prisoners were released and the talks could begin.

The intra-Afghanistan Peace talks are being considered a diplomatic breakthrough that could potentially stabilise the war-torn country after nearly four decades of conflict. Mike Pompeo, in a statement, said the peace talks were a historic opportunity to end the conflict in the country as the people of Afghanistan have ‘carried the burden of war for too long’.

