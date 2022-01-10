Afghan Resistance Chief Ahmad Massoud Holds Talks With Taliban Minister As Iran Mediates

In a massive development, Afghanistan National Resistance Front leader Ahmad Massoud, who had been leading the resistance against the Taliban’s regime in Kabul, engaged with the Taliban's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in a meeting in Iran.

Sources informed Republic Media Network that Taliban Minister Muttaqi, who was invited by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in Tehran, had held discussions with the National resistance front leader Ahmad Massoud.

Ahmad Massoud holds meeting with Taliban Minister in Iran

The meeting took place in Iran’s Tehran, where IRGC had invited the Taliban Minister to hold talks with the Panjshir leader & NRF supremo Massoud. Sources further informed that the meeting was mediated by the former governor of Afghanistan’s Herat province Ismail Khan. The former Afghan cabinet minister has been conducting meetings with the anti-Taliban resistance force leader Massoud in the past.

As per the reports sourced by Republic, the acting Foreign Minister Muttaqi had confirmed that he had met with the NRF leaders in Iran. Sources further revealed that the peaceful resolution of the ongoing contention between Taliban and NRF forces in Panjshir and other regions was at the heart of the meeting. During the meeting, the NRFA leaders raised a demand to bring a ceasefire in Kabul by the Spring, as they want to demilitarize the country by then.

Though several issues were raised, however, the meeting between the two remained futile and reached no substantive outcome, sources informed. The development gains significance as Iran is actively trying to normalize the degrading situation in Afghanistan, by continuously lending a helping hand. Apart from this, a negotiation between the ruling Taliban regime and resistance forces can turn out to be a major political development for the war-torn nation.

The development came a day after Iran offered to help India to move the humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. The partnership offer was made during a phone call on January 8 between Iran's Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian and his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar. The support is significant in light of the obstacles created by Pakistan for transporting 50,000 tonnes of wheat given by the Indian side to Afghanistan, which is in the grip of a severe humanitarian crisis.