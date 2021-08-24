Afghan Resistance In Panjshir Can Defend Position Against Taliban: Ex-Russian Official

Former Russian emergency official Yuri Brazhnikov on Tuesday said that resistance fighters in northern Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley have a good chance of defending this strategic location against the Taliban who seem to be rampant since the takeover of the country last week. In an interview with Sputnik, he said that the valley does provide strategic importance, and humanitarian aid as well as medical support should be sent there.

The place can naturally serve as a strong point the ex-government forces could defend, said Brazhnikov, who led Russian humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan from 2001-2002. Since taking control of Kabul last Sunday, August 15, the Taliban has been going all out to surround the Panjshir Valley to stamp their authority in the area, however, strict retaliation by the local fighters have kept them at bay as of now.

Taliban unable to capture Panjshir Valley

Approximately 90 miles north of Kabul, Panjshir valley lies in the Hindu kush mountains which the Taliban have not been able to capture after steamrolling across pro-government troops in a matter of months. According to a report by the ANI, the Taliban sent hundreds of its fighters to the valley, which is currently the centre of the resistance in the war-ravaged country. Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, has vowed to fight after he was offered to surrender by the Taliban on Sunday, August 22. Citing that he and his supporters want a peaceful solution, Massoud had also offered to negotiate but it was declined by the Taliban.

Evacuation process ramped up in Afghanistan

It should be mentioned here that many countries including India have come forward to carry out the evacuation process in the country in the backdrop of the Taliban's takeover. The evacuation of Afghans and other nationals is underway from Kabul airport, which is under US troops' control. Meanwhile, UNICEF has also urged the Taliban to allow humanitarian organizations who are stepping in to ensure the safety of the women and children who are currently suffering due to the crisis. According to the ANI, Under the "Operation Devi Shakti," started by India, around 80 passengers including 25 Indian citizens landed in New Delhi on Monday from Tajikistan's Dushanbe.

Image Credits: ANI/Representative/AP