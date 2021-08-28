Afghan Resistance Thwarts Taliban Bid To Breach Panjshir; Republic Visits Massoud's Camp

The Northern Alliance in Afghanistan which is at the helm of the anti-Taliban resistance has once again handed a thrashing to the Taliban fighters and prevented them from entering the Panjshir valley. The members of the terrorist group attempted to enter Panjshir through the Sanjan area of ​​Kapisa province, however, the fierce retaliation by the resistance forces resulted in heavy casualties of the Taliban. The Taliban, as per sources, thereafter sent its units from several near and far locations to the valley to hold up and reinforce the siege in the region, which is Afghanistan's last remaining holdout against the Taliban.

Northern alliance recruitment, and training

In order to bolster its fight against the Taliban, the resistance forces are recruiting young fighters from Kapisa, Parwan, and other provinces who are being trained by commanders of the Afghan Army in the Saricha area of Panjshir where the Republic Media Network crew got access on Saturday.

The resistance force in a conversation with our crew made it clear that they were against Pakistan's invasion of Afghanistan," We must get ready to defend our country." They added, "We are now under the invasion of fascist forces. We must find ways to fight them."

As talks between Resistance Forces and Taliban are underway, commanders of Massoud's Army are preparing for a military response in case the negotiations fail. Officials of the Resistance Force say that if the talks fail then they will fight the Taliban."We are forming new brigades and the training will start soon. Since in the past Taliban used to say that we used to work for the Americans, now we are standing for our own nation. We are now defending our own motherland. We are trying our best to provide you all (new recruits) with the necessary equipment. We need to be a disciplined force," the officials said.

This is in line with 'caretaker' President Amrullah Saleh's statement to Republic Media Network that the resistance force is ready to take on the Taliban militarily. " If they don't agree to our conditions and choose to take the military path, then we too are prepared," Saleh had said on Thursday.