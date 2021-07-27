Afghan Security Forces Recapture Nirjab District Of Kapisa Province From Taliban

Afghanistan security forces on Tuesday said that they were successful in pushing back the Taliban from the Nirjab district of Kapisa province. This comes after the Taliban forces attacked the Dara-e-Farokh Shah and Dara-e-Kalan areas of Nijrab district, ANI reported citing Tolo news. "Clashes started shortly after midnight and continued until 4 am on Tuesday. Six people, including two civilians and four members of the public uprising forces, were also killed in the clashes," Shayiq Shorish Kapisa Policeman Spokesperson said to Tolo News.

For the past two weeks, clashes have been underway in parts of Nijrab to regain control over the district, however, Afghan security forces have been successful in fighting the Talibani forces. As per Afghan forces, the Taliban has not been able to make any progress so far. A huge number of residents have been replaced from the area, due to violent clashes.

In another win, the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces were successful in re-capturing the Kaldar district of Afghanistan's Balkh province. Since May, the Taliban has taken control of Afghanistan's crucial border crossings with Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Pakistan. As per the claims made by the Taliban it still holds control in over 400 districts in the country.

Over 1500 insurgents killed in last one week: Afghan Defence Forces

Apart from this, Afghanistan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF) Tuesday, said, “Over 1520 Taliban insurgents were killed and more than 800 injured in a total of 154 military operations conducted over the last one week. ANDSF spokesperson General Ajaml Omar Shinwarai said a total of 1,528 insurgents were killed during operations conducted in 20 provinces. Sixteen militants were also taken hostages, Shinwarai said as reported by ANI.

The Aghan defence operations included land operations, airstrikes, and artillery shells. The ANDSF spokesperson has also accused the Taliban of killing 14 civilians and injuring nearly 30 more during the previous week, as per a report by ANI. "The forces have been out of defensive stance and are currently in an offensive one. During the operations conducted in 20 provinces, 16 terrorists were taken hostages," he added. General Shinwarai also informed that a large number of ANDSF operations were suspended in order to prevent civilian casualties in the country.

