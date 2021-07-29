'Afghan Soil Will Not Be Used Against Anyone': Taliban After Meet With Chinese Diplomats

A Taliban delegation led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar paid a surprise visit to China on Wednesday, July 28, and met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during which the Taliban commander described Beijing as a "trustworthy friend" and pledged that the group would not allow "anyone" to utilise Afghan territory.

This is the first time China and the Taliban have met since the US and NATO troops left Afghanistan. The Taliban's ongoing offensive, which has seen them seize a significant amount of territory from government forces, has raised fears in China that the East Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM), a separatist Uygur militant group from China's volatile Xinjiang province, will infiltrate through its Afghan borders.

Taliban spokesperson Mohammed Naeem tweeted about the China visit, he wrote, "Politics, economy and issues related to the security of both countries and the current situation of Afghanistan and the peace process were discussed in the meetings."

The group, led by Taliban negotiator and deputy commander Mullah Baradar Akhund, was also meeting China's special envoy for Afghanistan, according to Naeem, and the trip was made after Chinese authorities invited them.

At a press conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian acknowledged that the team led by Baradar met Wang in Tianjin, a port city near Beijing. Wang, Baradar, and his delegation were also photographed by the Ministry.

According to the Chinese foreign ministry, China informed a visiting Taliban delegation on Wednesday that it expects the insurgent group to play a key role in ending Afghanistan's war and reconstructing the country. The Taliban delegation's visit came only days after Pakistan and China announced plans to undertake joint efforts in Afghanistan to drive out terrorists during meetings between Wang and Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Chengdu, China.

The East Turkestan Islamic Movement (#ETIM) is a terrorist group designated by the #UN Security Council. To combat ETIM is a common responsibility of the international community. #China hopes Afghan Taliban will make a clean break with ETIM and all other terrorist groups. pic.twitter.com/u04gYH9xvI — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) July 28, 2021

Wang expressed hope during Wednesday's negotiations that the Taliban will be able to create a clear line between themselves and the ETIM, according to Zhao, who read a press release issued after the Wang-Baradar meeting. Hundreds of ETIM fighters have assembled in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province, which borders China's volatile Xinjiang state, according to a recent UN report.

Picture Credit: AP/@MFA_China/Twitter