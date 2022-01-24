Afghan Students In US Fearful Of Returning Home Under Taliban Govt: Report

Ever since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-August last year, the people living inside the country are facing an extremely challenging situation. A media report has revealed that Afghan students studying at United States universities through scholarships are unable to return to their homeland as they feel unsafe under the current Tablian government. Last year, hundreds of Afghan students availed themselves of the Fulbright scholarship program, and as per the terms of this scholarship program, foreign students are required to return to their home countries at the end of their programs.

However, due to the Taliban's rule in war-torn Afghanistan, Afghan students are fearful of returning, the reported ANI citing Voice of America. There are some students who arrived just days before the Taliban gained control of the country. The US embassy in Kabul was also closed after the Taliban took over. The authorities of the scholarship programmes have not confirmed whether the students will be sent back to their home countries once their studies are completed, reported VOA.\

Afghans in the US fearful of returning home under Taliban regime: Report

A foreign service officer at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Raheb Radfar, who is from Afghanistan, said, "My plan was to return to Afghanistan and resume my work at the ministry upon the completion of my program. But now, given the current situation in Afghanistan, I cannot do that," he further said. "We have been in touch with the Fulbright programme administrators and have shared our concerns with them, but so far, they have not offered any assurance about our future," he added.

Notably, there is no US Embassy in the war-torn country, and processing visas and travelling from the country is quite difficult and extremely restricted. A State Department official told VOA, "We are reviewing the significant safety, logistical, and programmatic constraints that must be overcome to successfully implement the 2022–23 Fulbright Program." We are committed to remaining in communication with the finalist group about the status of the program, understanding they must pursue the choices that make the most sense for themselves and their families".

