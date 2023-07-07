Last Updated:

Afghan Taliban Forbids Beauty Salons As They Are Offering Forbidden Services

Women's beauty salons were banned in Afghanistan because they offered services forbidden by Islam and caused economic hardships for grooms' families.

Rest of the World News
 
| Written By
Associated Press Television News

Women's beauty salons were banned in Afghanistan


Women's beauty salons were banned in Afghanistan because they offered services forbidden by Islam and caused economic hardships for grooms' families during wedding festivities, the Taliban have said.

The explanation came days after the group confirmed they were giving all salons in the country one month to wind down their businesses and close shop, drawing concern from international officials worried about the impact on female entrepreneurs.

The ruling is the latest curb on the rights and freedoms of Afghan women and girls, following edicts barring them from education, public spaces and most forms of employment.

In a video clip released Thursday, Sadiq Akif Mahjer, the spokesman for the Taliban-run Virtue and Vice Ministry, listed a series of services salons offered that he said went against Islam. Those included eyebrow shaping, the use of other people's hair to augment a woman's natural hair and the application of makeup, which would interfere with the ablutions required before offering prayers, he said.

READ | Women are provided with a 'comfortable and prosperous life' in Afghanistan: Taliban leader

In addition, the salons cause economic stress on grooms' families, who are required by custom to pay for the pre-wedding salon visit by the bride and her close female relatives, he said.

The ban comes days after the Taliban supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, claimed his government had taken steps for the betterment of women's lives in Afghanistan.

Amena Sharifi, who owns a Kabul salon, said she was the only breadwinner in her family, since her husband, a former policeman, has been unemployed since the Taliban took power in August 2021.

The mother of four said, "The beauty salon was our only income, and now I don't know what to do. How we should pay for our expenses?" The families of three other women working for her will also lose their incomes, she said.

READ | More than 1,000 civilians killed in attacks since Taliban takeover in Afghanistan: UN
READ | Afghanistan women urge Taliban to remove ban on working in NGOs
READ | State Department failed to plan or respond fast enough in Afghanistan collapse: US report
READ | Taliban is outlawing women's beauty salons in Afghanistan in latest curb on freedom

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT