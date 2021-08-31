Afghan Territory Should Not Be Used To 'shelter Or Train Terrorists': UNSC Resolution

Afghan soil shouldn’t be used to harbour terror forces or for an attack on any country or to shelter terrorists even as American forces have completely withdrawn from Kabul, the United Nations Security Council said in a resolution reached by the 13 Council members. Under the Presidency of India, the council adopted a resolution tabled by the US, the UK and France on Monday, Aug. 31 that voted in favour, exempting China and Russia, both of whom abstained from voting. The Afghanistan territory, at any cost, should not be used for terrorism or to shelter or train terror factions after the Taliban’s takeover of the territory on August 15.

UN’s highest body stressed the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan as it also highlighted the entities that are sanctioned under UN Resolution 1267, pointing out at the Taliban’s commitments in this regard. Members of the Security Council had earlier also condemned the bomb blasts near the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on 26 August, claimed by the Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP), an entity affiliated with Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL/Da’esh).

As the United States ended the 2-decade war in Afghanistan, UN Security Council resolution asserted that the “Afghan territory not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists, or to plan or to finance terrorist acts, and reiterates the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan, including those individuals and entities designated pursuant to resolution 1267 (1999), and notes the Taliban’s relevant commitments”.

US highlights need for 'counterterrorism' missions

US secretary of state had emphasized that the Taliban made “public and private commitments to provide and permit safe passage for Americans, for third-country nationals, and Afghans at risk going forward past August 31.” US President Joe Biden meanwhile stressed that the post-withdrawal the US only vital national interest in Afghanistan remains “preventing a terrorist attack.” “Our mission should be narrowly focused on counterterrorism,” he added while speaking from the White House. “Terrorist threat has metastasized well beyond Afghanistan, Al Shabaab in Somalia, al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, al-Nusra in Syria, ISIS attempting to create a caliphate in Syria and Iraq and establishing affiliates in multiple countries in Africa and Asia. These threats warrant our attention and our resources,” the US President said, adding that there was a need for effective counterterrorism missions against such terrorist groups.