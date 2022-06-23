Afghan Travellers Continue To Be In Distress Over Pakistan's Decision To Fence Durand Line

The Afghan travellers have raised complaints about facing problems along with the Spin Boldak and Chaman crossings amid a dispute between Pakistan and Afghanistan along the Durand Line. The complaints of Afghans come after Pakistan has remained stubborn to fence the Durand Line to secure the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

A resident of Ghazni, Bismillah, has said that he had attempted to enter Pakistan, however, he was asked for a passport or a sick visa for crossing into the country, ANI cited TOLO News report.

The people living close to Durand Line, including Qila Abdullah and Chaman, are allowed to enter Pakistan using ID cards issued by Kandahar or Pakistan. However, other people from Afghanistan need to have legal documents and have to wait for several days. Reportedly, people with Kandahar ID cards and legal documents are sometimes also not allowed to enter Pakistan.

Abdul Rahman Shah, another resident of Uruzgan, told TOLOnews that he tried to enter Pakistan thrice, however, they were not allowed to cross. He claimed that they were mistreated by them despite some women accompanying him.

"Yesterday I went three times to the crossing, they sent us back, there were women also with us, they mistreated us and also the women. They threw away our IDs,” Abdul Rahman Shah, a resident of Uruzgan, told TOLO News.

Local officials in Kandahar have said that they were making efforts to resolve the issue with Pakistani officials through talks.

However, the local officials added that no conclusions have been made so far. As per the ANI report, most of the problems that result in cross-border threats in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region have been caused due to state policies which have been unable to set up an equitable existence for its ethnically divided population living on both sides of the border.

Around 40 clashes have been reported along the Durand Line since May 1, most of which have been caused due to border disputes. More than 40 people died on April 16 when rockets were launched from Pakistan Air Force (PAF) helicopters in Kunar, Khost, Paktika and other bordering provinces.

Pakistan seeks to fence Durand Line

Notably, the Durand Line passes through the present-day Pakistani provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NWFP), Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Balochistan and the region includes 10 provinces in Afghanistan. Pakistan has remained firm to fence the Durand Line to secure the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The proposed fence will be along the Durand Line with more than 400 outposts and an equal number of check posts, ANI cited media reports. The fencing work along the Durand Line began in 2021 had continued until the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan on August 15.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: AP/PTI