Afghan VP Calls Pak Army 'architect, Strategic Master' Of Terror Invasion In Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s first Vice President Amrullah Saleh on July 27 lashed out at Pakistan and accused its army of being the “architect and strategic master” of the ongoing terror invasion of Afghanistan. The Afghan government has repeatedly accused Islamabad of supporting the Taliban and preventing the Afghan forces from carrying out military operations against them. Now, amid the ongoing Taliban offensive in the war-torn country, Saleh said that propaganda stunts “will not change the reality” or “improve the image of Pakistan.''

The propaganda stunts won't change the reality & improve Pak's image in my country. The reality is that Pak army is the architect, strategic master & low profile supplier of the ongoingfull scale terror invasion in my country. Forty second twitter clip won't change the reality. — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) July 27, 2021

In a separate tweet, Saleh quoted a Pakistan author and said that the Pakistan army may be able to deceive the public, but they cannot fool the intelligence services and strategist circles. He said that the reputable Pak author Ayesha Siddiqa says GHQ may be able to deceive the public but they cannot fool the intelligence services and strategist circles. “Team Bajwa now betting on the UK to promote the Taliban - to get to the US indirectly,” Saleh added.

Pak-Afghan's strained relations

It is worth noting that the ties between the two nations have deteriorated since the daughter of the Afghan ambassador to Pakistan was briefly kidnapped on her way home in Islamabad on July 16. Following the incident, Kabul recalled its ambassador from Islamabad and demanded punishment for those responsible. Additionally, while the Taliban continues to gain influence and has already acquired several key borders, Afghan officials have blamed Pakistan for harbouring and even assisting Taliban militants. However, Pakistan has repeatedly denied the claims.

Earlier this month, Saleh even said that the diplomatic community of Pakistan is “working hard to painting and decorating a fictional image for the Taliban”. “On the ground, however, Talibs 2.0 is nothing but an Afghanistan replica of IS-K and Al-Qaeda, providing bases to foreign "good and bad terrorists" The "good" LeT is their buddies in allegiance,” he added. Previously, Saleh had also said that Pakistan is giving air support to the Taliban and threatened to hit back if Afghan forces try to retake the Spin Boldak border area.

(With inputs from ANI)




