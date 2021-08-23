Afghan Woman Gives Birth To Baby Girl On US Evacuation Flight From Kabul

After landing at a US airbase in Germany on Saturday, an Afghan mother gave birth to a baby girl on board a US evacuation aircraft. The Defence Department released images of US soldiers assisting an Afghan mother exiting an aeroplane shortly after she gave birth on board. The Air Mobility Command put up a tweet saying, “Medical support personnel from the 86th Medical Group help an Afghan mother and family off a U.S. Air Force C-17, call sign Reach 828, moments after she delivered a child aboard the aircraft upon landing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 21."

The thread added details of the incident, “During a flight from an Intermediate Staging Base in the Middle East, the mother went into labour and began having complications. The aircraft commander decided to descend in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilize and save the mother’s life”. Upon landing, Airmen from the 86th MDG came aboard and delivered the child in the cargo bay of the aircraft. The baby girl and mother were then transported to a nearby medical facility. Both mother and the baby are in a good condition now.

Medical support personnel from the 86th Medical Group help an Afghan mother and family off a U.S. Air Force C-17, call sign Reach 828, moments after she delivered a child aboard the aircraft upon landing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 21. (cont..) pic.twitter.com/wqR9dFlW1o — Air Mobility Command (@AirMobilityCmd) August 21, 2021

Mother and Baby both safe and healthy; speculations about baby's citizenship

Airmen from the 86th MDG arrived at the airport and transported the child to the aircraft's cargo hold. Meanwhile, a number of people have been questioning on a Twitter thread about what would the nationality of the baby be, since the mother is Afghan, the aircraft was American but the territory was German.

US President Biden on Afghanistan evacuation

On Friday, US President Joe Biden pledged that all Americans and friends will be evacuated from the war-torn country, calling it the "most difficult and largest airlift in history."

"The Kabul evacuation is one of the largest and most difficult airlifts in history," Biden stated at the White House during a press conference. He continued, "It's time to end the Afghan mission and get all Americans out," referring to the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan following the collapse of the government on Sunday. According to reports, the US military has evacuated around 25,100 people from Afghanistan since August 14, and approximately 30,000 since the end of July.

(With inputs from ANI)

(IMAGE: Air Mobility Command - Twitter)