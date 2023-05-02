Afghan Women And Taliban Dribble Chances For Spotlight At Key UN Meet In Qatar

A two-day closed-door gathering in Doha, Qatar led by the United Nations has been slammed by hundreds of women protestors in Afghanistan who wanted to attend the meeting. This is due to the fact that the summit will cover both the human rights situation in Afghanistan and the lifting of sanctions against the country governed by the terror outfit, Taliban.

Representatives from a number of countries have been invited, including the US, UK, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Russia, Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. The de facto Taliban leaders were not invited to the crucial negotiations being chaired by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

In a tweet, Guterres said, "Reversing all measures that restrict women’s rights to work is key to reaching the millions of people in Afghanistan that require humanitarian assistance. Afghans urgently need emergency aid. Women are essential to ensure it’s delivered."

Women are essential to ensure it’s delivered. pic.twitter.com/CSY8JUXk3B — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 29, 2023

Outrage over talks aiming to formalise Taliban-led regime

The UN endeavours to seek “common understanding within the international community on how to engage with the Taliban on these issues." In an announcement, the UN stated that heads of state from various countries were anticipated to "reinvigorate international engagement around key issues, such as human rights, in particular women's and girls' rights, inclusive governance, countering terrorism, and drug trafficking."

On the very same day, numerous protests broke out throughout Afghanistan by women groups, the Independent reported. Regardless of the interim government's erosion of the rights of women in the war-torn nation and their designation of the handling of the situation as "an internal social issue", they claimed they were outraged by the talks aiming to formalise the Taliban-led regime.

To give their suggestions for reforms in Afghanistan to the UN officials, 64 Afghan women were reportedly invited to speak digitally on Monday along with a group of envoys. In a tweet, TogetherStronger, a rights advocacy coalition said, "More than 60 Afghan women from Together Stronger and other groups met this morning with special envoys from various countries including Qatar, US, UK, and EU to express the difficult conditions of their lives and recommendations for their meeting about Afghanistan today in Doha."