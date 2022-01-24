Afghan Women Protest Against Oslo Summit, Question Norway Over 'step Towards' Taliban

Women in Afghanistan on Sunday launched protests against the participation of Taliban delegation in the Oslo Summit. The demonstrations were supported by human rights advocates, saying that the summit could be a step towards acknowledging the political legitimacy of the Taliban regime.

The delegation, headed by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, reached the Norwegian capital on January 23 to discuss the human rights and aid situation in Afghanistan and has been invited to take part in meetings until January 25, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Norway said in a statement.

As per reports, a group of women in Bamyan organised a protest march on Saturday against the Oslo Summit and questioned the need to extend an invitation to the Taliban. Demonstrators pointed out that despite previous similar summits in the Middle East, Russia and China the cad regime has failed to meet the preconditions of international recognition or acknowledge women's rights.

"The Taliban have taken our food, work, freedom, and education, and there is nothing left for the people in Afghanistan. Why would a European country want to hold a conference and invite this group when we are in such a situation," Muhadesa, a protestor in Bamyan told Afghanistan's Rukhshana Media.

"Every step taken towards the Taliban is a step taken against the people of Afghanistan," she added.

Meanwhile, people also took to snow-clad streets in Norway, demanding that the world break silence on the Taliban atrocities and recognise the real 'enemy' of Afghanistan. Norwegians raised slogans against the regime and urged the West to "hold a trial" against the Taliban.

Taliban delegation to discuss aid & human rights issue at Oslo Summit

The top Taliban leaders are scheduled to meet Norwegian officials and representatives of the international community to mull over immediate action against the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan during the 3-day talks. "We are extremely concerned about the grave situation in Afghanistan by millions of people are facing a full-blown humanitarian disaster. In order to be able to help the civilian population... It is essential that both the international community and Afghans from various parts of the society engage in dialogue with the Taliban," Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anniken Huitfeldt said, as quoted by ANI.

However, the West is clear about its expectations from the regime regarding human rights, women's rights and participation, and girls' education, she said, adding the visit is not dubbed as "legitimation or recognition of the Taliban."

It is to mention that the Taliban annexed Kabul in August last year. Even after five months into the ruling, the regime has been unable to meet the promised liberal society, allowing equal rights to women and reducing internal violence. Instead, the Taliban have imposed regressive and orthodox rules, which the rights groups say "undermine" the progress made in the last ten years under the US-backed democratic government.

Since the US withdrawal, the country has suffered a manifold increase in violence, as per UNHCR. The economy is on the verge of collapse with 97% of the population hanging on the edge of poverty. Currently, some 24 million are suffering from acute food insecurity, as per UN estimates. The healthcare system is also falling apart stemming from the suspended foreign aid since the Taliban failed to meet the prerequisites for gaining international recognition.

(Image: AP/@JonasGahrStore/Twitter)