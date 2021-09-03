Afghan Women Protest In Herat, Demand Right To Education And Work In Taliban-ruled Country

The Afghan city of Herat, on Thursday, 2 September, witnessed protests from dozens of women demanding the Taliban ensure the protection of women's rights and allow female participation in Afghanistan's government.

The women carried banners with slogans condemning the Taliban regime's exclusion of women from the country's political system. The protests were attended by women's rights activists, university students, and government personnel.

'Our demand: the right to education, work'

"No government is sustainable without women's support. Our demand: the right to education and the right to work in every aspect," a banner read.

Protesters urged the international community to stand in solidarity with Afghan women. After Taliban terrorists retook control of Afghanistan in mid-August, analysts expressed fear that Afghan women may face an unclear future under the ultraconservative group's regime. According to Sajjan Gohel, a security and terrorism analyst, women are terrified of the Taliban.

"From the Afghan women I've spoken to, it's incredibly traumatic. You're looking at an entire generation who only read about the Taliban in books. Now, they're having to live side-by-side with what is effectively a misogynistic cult." Dr Gohel said.

According to the Asia-Pacific Foundation's international security director, "Women's lives (from 1996 to 2001) were very bleak and severely repressed by the Taliban. You're looking at an era where every aspect of a woman's life was controlled, contained, and confined."

Women should return to work: Taliban

Women can continue to serve in government in Afghanistan, but they will not be guaranteed cabinet or other prominent roles, according to a Taliban spokesman. When asked if women and ethnic minorities would be allowed to serve in the future Afghan government, the deputy head of the Taliban political office in Qatar had told the BBC that prominent positions in the new administration would be chosen on merit. Nearly half of civil service roles in Afghan ministries were held by women, who “should return to their work,” according to the official, but “in the new government that will be formed, in the highest seats, in the cabinet, there may not be women.”

(With inputs from ANI, Image: AP)