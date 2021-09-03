Despite dangers, women in Kabul were seen protesting against the Taliban's oppression, demanding more rights and inclusion in the new government that may be announced on Friday, September 3. The demonstration took place near Ariana Cinema in the capital city.

Holding signs such as "We are all together, we broke the oppression", "Our freedom of expression, The result of our power" women marched towards the governor's office. A similar protest also took place in Herat on Thursday, September 3.

The women are demanding that they are given representation in the new regime. While the terrorist organisation has reiterated that it will form an inclusive government and support women's rights, their action speaks differently. So far, the group has only asked female healthcare workers to return to work.

During their last regime from 1996 to 2001, when the US-led invasion ousted them, women were banned from work and education. They were also not allowed to step out of their homes alone. The demonstrations come a day after a Taliban official told foreign media that women will have no ministerial post in the future government.

Since the fall of Kabul, multiple protests have been reported against the Taliban across the war-torn country. However, the protests by women in Herat and Kabul are different as their demands are clear: Inclusion in the new government.

Taliban expected to announce government on Friday

The Taliban is likely to announce the new government within hours as the country is battling severe drought and humanitarian crisis. As per reports, a ceremony will take place at the presidential palace in Kabul.

Sources suggest that the new government will be led by Taliban commander Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. The group's founder Mullah Mohammad Omar's son Mullah Yayub is also likely to get a senior position. Some reports also suggest that Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, a religious leader, will lead the new regime.