Afghan Women's Suffering Reaches Unprecedented Level Under Taliban's Rule, Says Report

As many as a whopping 96 percent of women in Afghanistan have rated their lives as so poorly that it was enough to be considered "suffering", a new poll has found. Recent data from the Gallup survey cited by the Afghan media outlet revealed on Tuesday that the torture of Afghan women has drastically elevated since the Taliban's takeover of the country after the US troop withdrawal in August last year. This could be attributed to the hardline Islamist factions' stringent Sharia governance system that has curtailed the rights of women and girls.

“Nearly all Afghans close to 94 percent rate their lives poorly enough to be considered suffering since the Taliban’s takeover of the country with a population of around 40 million", reported Tolo News on April 5, backing its claims via the survey.

Suffering among Afghan women 'increased to greater extent': Survey

Suffering among Afghan women "increased to an even greater extent" the survey revealed, adding that nearly 96 percent of the women were in abominable conditions, not allowed to exercise their basic rights. "At least 75 percent of Afghan women suffer from being deprived of their rights," the survey from the agency Gallup claimed. “The women are banned from going to work and girls are banned from education. These are all major hardships that could be ended by allowing girls to attend school and women to work,” Tolo quoted Shumayal, a women’s rights activist as saying. The analysis also found that the overall rate of poverty in the war-torn country exceeded by a shocking 95 percent since the collapse of the former US-backed Ashraf Ghani government.

Taliban's Supreme leader garnered controversy after he issued a new diktat for Afghan women last week banning them from working in offices or leaving their houses. The new order implemented by the Taliban's cabinet for Afghan women was issued by Haibatullah Akhundzada, and shockingly prohibited women from having a job. It also banned females from stepping out of their homes without a male counterpart.

The notice comes just a day after the Taliban banned Voice of America (VOA) broadcasts from terrestrial television to restrict women's participation in news and anchoring. VOA Afghanistan streamed the ‘TV Ashna’ newscasts, along with airing a women’s show 'Etesal'. Previously, the group had stopped women from flying without a male relative and had also banned women from making any journey of over 45 miles without a male chaperone.