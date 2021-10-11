Afghan Women Take To Streets; Demand Political, Social Inclusion In Taliban Government

Expressing displeasure over the Taliban-led government's decision to bar women from political and social lives, Afghan women activists held protests against the all-men Taliban government, TOLO News reported on Sunday. According to the reports, hundreds of women took to the streets of the national capital Kabul and demanded their inclusion in political and social decisions. While demonstrating against the Taliban regime, the women protestors sought female representation in the caretaker government.

The Afghan women told TOLO news that they would not stop resisting until their role in the new government was clarified by the all-men government. They said that there were a lot of differences between the Taliban's announcement and the ground reality that the women have been facing since they took over the country.

"Today, October 10, is World Women Solidarity Day with Afghan Women. And women from over 100 countries are due to protest in support of Afghan women," a protester said.

"The Taliban repeatedly say that women have the right to education, work and political inclusion in the government, and they should show it in practice," another protester said.

'Taliban government would collapse if women were excluded'

Further, they said that the interim government have been trying to portray a "good image" in front of the world while ensuring rights to women and minorities, but, the on-ground situation shows "all these are mere words by the extremist organisation". A former government employee who was attended the Sunday protest told TOLO News that they were feeling frustrated at home and added the all-men Taliban government would collapse if women were excluded from the decision making. Despite announcing lakhs of promises to provide equal rights in education, jobs and, other sectors by the Taliban-led Afghanistan government, media reports suggest that the terrorist group are planning to proffer Afghan women as second-class citizens.

Women will be treated as second-class citizens with limited rights: Report

Notably, in Afghanistan, second-class citizenship for women means they would not enjoy all the rights that a man can. According to the report published in Pakistan based media outlet News International, Afghan women will be under unabated suppression in their own country under the Taliban in the name of their "monopolised version of Islam", which will sacrifice the women's rights and freedom in Afghanistan. The media report further claimed that the women in the country would not only face physical violence but also have to face other forms like structural, cultural and institutional restrictions.

Despite several announcements of inclusive development in the forming of the government, the Taliban are not allowing women to work with men in their workplaces. Earlier last month, a Taliban leader, during an interview with an Afghan national TV, termed the women who had worked with men as "prostitutes". The terrorist group also introduced an antiquated version of modesty for all women (including young girls), where it has banned sports and other cultural activities for women. Apart from barring from basic rights, violence against rights activists and protesters in Afghanistan has become a common occurrence after the Taliban took over the country's government.

With inputs from ANI

Image: AP