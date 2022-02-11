Afghanistan: 1 Dead, 15 Injured In Blast Near Mosque In Badghis Province

In an explosion at the Qala-e-Naw Mosque in the Badghis province of Afghanistan, one person was killed and 15 people, including children, were injured. Local sources told Afghan media that the incident took place on Friday afternoon as worshippers were exiting a mosque in Qala-e-Naw, Badghis province's capital. No one has claimed responsibility for the blast as of now, but since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, ISIS has been implicated in bombings of mosques and public places around the country.

The cause of the explosion is unknown, according to Baz Mohammad Sarwari, the Taliban's director of Information and Culture for Badghis Province, although investigations are ongoing. According to Sarwari, the wounded persons were transported to the provincial hospital while Taliban forces controlled the area. Hundreds of people had gathered in the mosque for Friday prayers when the blast occurred.

Earlier in November 2021, a blast at a mosque in Afghanistan's restive Nangarhar province killed at least three people and injured 15 others. The incident occurred in the eastern province's Spin Ghar area, which has been a hub of Islamic State operations since the Taliban seized power in August.

IS claimed credit for number of violent attacks in Afghanistan in past

Since the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan, the Afghan branch of the Islamic State organisation, which initially appeared in Nangarhar in 2015, has claimed credit for a number of violent attacks. IS fighters attacked Kabul National Military Hospital in early November, killing at least 19 people and wounding more than 50. The terror group attacked two mosques frequented by the ethnic minority Hazara group earlier this year, killing more than 120 people.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Image: AP