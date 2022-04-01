Afghanistan: 10 Taliban Fighers Ambushed, 12 Others Wounded By NRF In Panjshir Valley

In a brave counter to the Taliban, forces of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA) ambushed 10 Taliban insurgents and severely wounded 12 others in the Panjshir province. Republic has learned that the Taliban fighters attacked the positions of the NRFA forces in the Hesarak area of ​​Panjshir. However, before reaching the target, they faced the ambush of the guerrillas of the resistance front near the Hesarak base.

The conflict began on April 1, at noon and is said to be ongoing, as per sources. The death toll of the Taliban fighters is reported to be rising. Meanwhile, no casualties have been reported amongst fighters of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan.

Taliban sends helicopters to Panjshir, moves 10,000 troops

In February, it was reported that the Taliban had carried 5 helicopters to the Panjshir Valley to launch airstrikes against the NRF and their hideouts in the Hindukush mountains. In response, the resistance forces activated their heavy weaponry in the peaks of Hindukush, 'ready for any kind of response'. Apart from sending its helicopters, it is also being reported that 10,000 Taliban fighters have arrived in Panjshir, preparing to launch a major onslaught against NRF soldiers.

Despite 7 months since the Taliban takeover and the severe conditions of the snow-clad valley, the Northern Alliance led by Ahmad Massoud and acting Vice President Amrullah Saleh continue to given a tough resistance to the Taliban, resulting in several military casualties.

On February 21, the NRF tracked down one of the Taliban's helicopters in the Anaba district. One of the resistance front's commanders claimed that at least 23 Taliban fighters were killed in Panjshir during an ambush. Last month, an NRF fighter shared a video message for the Taliban leaders dubbing them as 'puppets', and asserting that the militant group will be defeated shortly.