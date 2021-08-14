Afghanistan: 172 Taliban Terrorists Neutralised By Government Forces In Last 24 Hours

In a major win for the Afghan government amid the ongoing crisis, at least 172 Taliban terrorists have been killed as a result of US and Afghan’s joint operations. As the Taliban has captured most of the country, the Afghan forces were successful in killing the insurgents in provinces such as Nangarhar, Logar, Maidan Wardak, Kandahar and Balkh. While the extremists have captured half of Afghanistan’s total 34 provinces, the government forces managed to kill hundreds in just the last 24 hours.

The reports stating the retaliation from the Afghan forces came after the second and third largest cities of the war-stricken nation fell to the Taliban. While the US military mission is closing in Afghanistan by August 31, the Taliban’s devastating offensive has further squeezed in the government. The neutralisation of the terrorists, days after the insurgents unleashed a scathing attack on the country, has indicated that Afghan forces in some aspects are at least trying to retaliate. The Taliban has significantly gained ground in Afghanistan and the US has stood stringent on its plan to withdraw the forces and end America’s 20-year-old war.

Gradually circling Afghan's capital. Kabul, the Taliban has now captured the western province of Ghor taking half of the country’s total 34 provincial capitals in the recent days. The second and third-largest cities of Herat and Kandahar have also fallen to the insurgents. As per The Associated Press, the Taliban has completed their sweep of Afghanistan’s south on August 13. The militants captured four new provincial capitals in a devastating offensive that is slowly rounding up to Kabul. This comes just weeks before the United States is set to officially end its two-decades-old war against terrorism.

Reportedly, the latest prominent blow for the Afghan government is the loss of the capital of the Helmand province. It is the same place where the US, UK and allied NATO forces fought some of the most violent battles in the last two years. In the province which reportedly is a major opium hub, hundreds of foreign troops lost their lives. In one of the most brutal attacks by the Taliban in several years, the insurgents have taken control of over two-thirds of the country. As per AP, even though Kabul isn’t directly under threat yet, the losses and advances in other regions have further tightened the Taliban’s grip over the country.

US intelligence says Taliban to capture Kabul in 30 days

While US military intelligence assessment has already suggested that Kabul could fall to insurgents within 30 days enabling the Taliban’s full control over the country, the militants have also arrested the Afghan ‘warlord’ Amir Ismail Khan. Meanwhile, in the south of the war-stricken nation, the insurgents have swept through the capitals of Zabul and Uruzgan provinces along with Helmand’s. Attaullah Afghan, the head of the provincial council in Helmand, said that the Taliban captured Lashkar Gah raising their white flag over government buildings.

IMAGE: AP