Afghanistan: 2 Taliban Members, 1 Civilian Killed In Attack At Nangarhar

An attack in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province on Wednesday morning killed at least three people. As per news agency ANI, the attacks were confirmed by the Information and Culture department in Jalalabad and according to eyewitnesses of the incident, two of those killed were Taliban members while another was a civilian. Such deadly attacks have become frequent in Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the country and the former government collapsed.

Earlier, on September 19, two civilians were also killed in an explosion at a bus station in Afghanistan’s eastern city of Jalalabad. On Saturday, three more people were killed and 21 were left wounded in three back-to-back explosions targetting the Taliban in Jalalabad city of eastern Nangarhar province. The responsibility of the attacks over last weekend was claimed by the Islamic State (IS).

IS claims responsibility for previous attacks in Jalalabad

Islamic State (IS) claimed the responsibility for the deadly bombings targetting Taliban vehicles in the city of Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan. The IS claim was published late September 19 on the militant group’s media arm, the Aamaq news agency. As per The Associated Press, the latest attacks on September 18 and 19, which killed 8 people including several Taliban fighters, signal a growing threat to the Taliban by their long-time rivals, IS. Jalalabad is reportedly considered a stronghold of the Islamic State.

The attacks followed the Taliban seizing control of Afghanistan overrunning the capital of Kabul while US and NATO forces began withdrawing from the war-torn nation. The last of foreign troops left by August 31. Now, the Taliban is facing significant economic and security challenges in trying to govern the entire country. Additionally, an accelerated campaign of the IS attacks is expected to further complicate those efforts by the Taliban to fully rule the nation.

Taliban and the IS were staunch rivals before the foreign troops left the country. While both Taliban and IS subscribe to a harsh interpretation of Islam, the Taliban was focused on getting hold of Afghanistan and IS affiliates in the country and other parts of the world have called for global jihad.

IMAGE: Pixabay/Representative

(With ANI inputs)