Afghanistan: 20 Dead, 32 Injured In Flash Floods In Logar; 3,000 Residences Destroyed

At least 20 people have lost their lives, and more than 30 have been wounded as catastrophic floods struck Afghanistan's Khoshi district in the Logar province, according to provincial governor Mawlawi Enayatullah Shoja. Citing Shoja, Afghan broadcaster TOLO News reported, “Due to these floods, 20 people have been killed and 32 others wounded. Four people have disappeared and around 3,000 residences were destroyed".

As per the interior affairs ministry of the nation, recent flooding in Afghanistan claimed the lives of nearly 165 people in total and injured at least 300 in over 20 provinces over the course of the past month. It also resulted in significant financial losses for the citizens because hundreds of homes were either completely or partially destroyed.

Maulvi Abdullah Mafker, the director of natural disasters in Logar, asserted, “The situation is urgent, women and children are trapped and efforts are being made to save the families, and in some areas, it is impossible even to drive a car to save people.”

According to ANI, the district governor of Yapda, Maulvi Mirhashim Hizbullah claimed, “Hundreds of people have been trapped and thousands of acres of land have been destroyed, and many houses have also been destroyed”.

Flooding in Afghanistan

Besides this, as of August 15, up to 32 people have died as a result of flash floods in northern Afghanistan brought on by torrential rainfall. Over 20 people were hurt and scores went missing in the wake of floods in the Shinwari and Sia Gard districts of Parwan province, as per reports.

Notably, the state-run Bakhtar News Agency reported that women and children were among the people who perished in the floods. A search and rescue campaign started on Monday, August 15.

Additionally, in the three Parwan districts, flash floods entirely damaged a large number of houses. Since the area is surrounded by mountains, flooding from intense downpours occurs there regularly.

Furthermore, the head of the provincial department of information and culture, Shams Rahman Sadeqqi also indicated that hundreds of residences had been damaged in the region.

Local media reported that on Saturday, August 13, flash floods caused the deaths of up to 21 people, including women and children, in the Afghan provinces of Logar, Wardak, and Khost. It is to mention that during the past several days there have been a substantial number of flash floods and severe rains in the three provinces in the country's eastern and central regions.

(Image: AP/ Representative Image)