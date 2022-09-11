Afghanistan: 3 Killed After Taliban Crash US-made Black Hawk Chopper During Training

At least three people were killed and two others injured after the Taliban crashed a US-made Black Hawk chopper during a training exercise on Saturday, September 10. According to the Taliban's Defence Ministry, the incident took place in Kabul where the chopper crashed inside a military training base. The ministry further stated that the incident occurred owing to a technical error and the deceased included two pilots, as per Khaama Press.

According to reports, a few choppers from the Afghanistan National Security Defense Forces (ANSDF) are still under Taliban possession, while the majority of them were flown to nearby nations like Tajikistan and Uzbekistan after the Islamic group seized control of Afghanistan in August 2021. In addition, the Taliban also seized some US-made aircraft after taking over the reign of the war-torn country.

Taliban accuse Pakistan of allowing US to use its airspace

In late August, the Taliban accused the Pakistani government of allowing US drones to use its airspace to get access to Afghanistan. Mullah Yaqoob, the Taliban's acting Defence Minister, claimed that Pakistan was the entry point for American drones into the war-torn nation. Addressing a press briefing along with Afghanistan's Army Chief, Yaqoob stated, "We have not detected all routes of the drones, but our intelligence showed that the United States drones were infiltrating through Pakistan," The Express Tribune reported.

Afghanistan's condition deteriorated after Taliban seized power

It is pertinent to mention here that Afghanistan's condition deteriorated after the Taliban seized power from the democratic Ashraf Ghani-led government on August 15, 2021, resulting in the total collapse of the system. Since the Taliban's takeover, the law and order situation in Afghanistan has also remained shaky with a shrinking economy and an unpredictable security situation for people. The nation's economy further deteriorated after the US froze Afghan reserves following the Taliban takeover. Later US President Joe Biden decided to finance humanitarian aid in Afghanistan with the frozen Afghan assets worth USD 7 billion.

