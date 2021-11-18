Afghanistan: 3 Terrorists Killed During Taliban-IS Faceoff In Kabul

On Thursday, in an encounter between Taliban and the Islamic State (IS) unit in Kabul, at least three members of the latter were killed. The area is currently under the authority of Taliban's so-called security forces. The action comes after two explosions were reported in Kabul on Wednesday, according to ANI, citing Sputnik.

Four people were killed and two were injured in the first explosion in the Dasht-e Archi neighbourhood. The second explosion took place in Kabul's western district, killing 5 civilians and injuring 7 more. The two explosions were claimed by IS as their doing. Following this, the Taliban sought to avenge the IS, killing three members eventually.

Before this, during a large-scale operation in Afghanistan's Kandahar province on Monday, at least two civilians and four ISIS-K terrorists were killed as the two sides faced off.

200 people arrested in Mazar-e-Sharif city and Balkh province for murder

According to Taliban officials, 200 people have been arrested in Mazar-e-Sharif city and areas in Balkh province for murder and kidnapping in the last three months. Abdul Hai Abid, the Balkh security department's head, stated that they have arrested 200 people accused of murder, abduction, and robbery in the last three months since the Taliban came to power. He also claims that 40 of them were arrested in the last two weeks.

In northern Afghanistan, the Taliban has already established a commission to implement reforms. According to Tolo News, the leader of the corps in Mazar-e-Sharif, Attaullah Omari, has committed to concentrating on identifying and punishing individuals who conduct violent acts in the name of the Taliban. The commission will attempt to keep Islamic State (IS) from infiltrating the Islamic Emirate.

The uncompromising goal of IS is to install Sharia rule

The uncompromising goal of IS is to install Sharia rule in the country, and it has threatened that anyone who opposes Islam and the Quran will face the terror group's fury. It has carried out a series of fatal suicide bombings and targeted explosions throughout different provinces since August 15, killing hundreds of people. The attacks have become more intense, causing anxiety among surrounding governments. Since the Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15, the security situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated drastically.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: AP